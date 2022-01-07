Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Jan, 2022. 04:23 pm

Sana Javed flashes a pose at top of Burj Khalifa

Sana Javed flashes a pose at top of Burj Khalifa

The gorgeous actress Sana Javed is giving her fans tourist vibes in the latest photos she posted on her Instagram account.

Sana while donning an olive green blazer with black jeans gave a striking pose at the top of Burj Khalifa.

The Khaani actress finished the look with a pair of white sneakers and retro goggles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

Read more: Sana Javed looks adorable in new Aye Must-e-Khaak teaser

Sana Javed is known for her prominent role in television serials including Pyaray Afzal, Ranjish Hi Sahi, Meri Dulari, Dil ka kya Rung Karun, Mana Ka Gharana, Intezaar, Zara Yaad Kar, Romeo weds Heer and many more.

Sana tied the knot with singer Umair Jaiswal in an intimate wedding in October 2020 during the strict lockdown.

 

