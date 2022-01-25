Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 05:57 pm

25th Jan, 2022. 05:57 pm
Sana Javed looks breathtaking in a peachy pink outfit

Pakistani actress Sana Javed, who is winning hearts with her stealer acting in the drama Aye Musht-e-Khaak has always managed to be the talk of the town with her beautiful looks, and there’s absolutely no denying that! Not just that, the actress is also making sure to prove herself with her style and elegance.

The actress has been giving us quite a few breathtaking looks in her Instagram pictures. With her latest look, Sana is giving us elegant vibes in a lovely peachy pink outfit that compliments her well! Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

It should be noted that she married a prominent Pakistani musician, songwriter, and producer, Umair Jaswal in October 2020.

