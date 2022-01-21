Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
21st Jan, 2022. 06:25 pm

Sana Javed Looks Stunning In Deep Red Attire in Dubai – PHOTOS

Sana Javed

Sana Javed Looks Stunning In Deep Red Attire At Dubai – PHOTOS

Sana Javed is acting ‘touristy’ as she visits iconic landmarks in Dubai. The actress’s vacation attire is giving us major style goals. The fashionista recently graced our account with stunning photos of herself slaying in a deep red gown at the world’s largest and highest observation wheel, Ain Dubai.

Ain Dubai Ferris Wheel

The Ain Dubai (Dubai Eye) is the most recent addition to Dubai’s lengthy series of world-record-breaking attractions. The gigantic observation wheel, which is located on Bluewaters Island, stands at a startling height of 250m, making it the highest and largest of its kind in the world.

Sana Javed

Sana Javed

The incredible star just posted some unique photographs from Ain Dubai. The diva is stunningly beautiful and dishing out some sizzling looks. Take a look at some unique images below.

Sana Javed

Sana Javed is an accomplished Pakistani television actress. She began her career as a model before making her television debut in supporting roles in 2010. The Dunk actress made her film debut in 2017 with Mehrunisa V Lub U. The adored actress rose to prominence and public acclaim for her performance in the top-rated drama Khaani, in which she co-starred with heartthrob Feroze Khan. Their second drama, Ay Musht-e-Khak, is currently showing on our television screens and receiving a lot of appreciation.

38 mins ago
Lay's jumps into the Super Bowl behind the 'Stay Golden' spot

Lay’s has jumped on the Big Game bandwagon by casting Seth Rogen...
3 hours ago
'Bat Out of Hell' singer Meat Loaf dead at 74

WASHINGTON - US singer and actor Meat Loaf, famous for his "Bat...
3 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai in her teenage years, before she won the Miss World

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has done it all, from winning Miss World...
3 hours ago
Nadia Khan thrashes Sharmila Faruqi for using 'insulting' remarks against her

Actor and host Nadia Khan, who addressed the ongoing feud with PPP...
3 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui details why he is no longer interested in doing web series

Bollywood's talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently stated that he is no longer...
4 hours ago
Salman Khan shares teaser of Main Chala for fans

Actor Salman Khan shared the teaser of his upcoming song "Main Chala"...

