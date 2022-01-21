Sana Javed Looks Stunning In Deep Red Attire in Dubai – PHOTOS

Sana Javed is acting ‘touristy’ as she visits iconic landmarks in Dubai. The actress’s vacation attire is giving us major style goals. The fashionista recently graced our account with stunning photos of herself slaying in a deep red gown at the world’s largest and highest observation wheel, Ain Dubai.

The Ain Dubai (Dubai Eye) is the most recent addition to Dubai’s lengthy series of world-record-breaking attractions. The gigantic observation wheel, which is located on Bluewaters Island, stands at a startling height of 250m, making it the highest and largest of its kind in the world.

The incredible star just posted some unique photographs from Ain Dubai. The diva is stunningly beautiful and dishing out some sizzling looks. Take a look at some unique images below.

Sana Javed is an accomplished Pakistani television actress. She began her career as a model before making her television debut in supporting roles in 2010. The Dunk actress made her film debut in 2017 with Mehrunisa V Lub U. The adored actress rose to prominence and public acclaim for her performance in the top-rated drama Khaani, in which she co-starred with heartthrob Feroze Khan. Their second drama, Ay Musht-e-Khak, is currently showing on our television screens and receiving a lot of appreciation.