11th Jan, 2022. 12:51 am

Sandal Khattak is living illegally in Turkey: Hareem Shah Husband

Sandal Khattak is living illegally in Turkey: Hareem Shah Husband Photo: File

Hareem Shah Pakistani social media personality who is quite active on TikTok. She publicized her marriage controversy to Pakistan People’s Party leader on June 28, 2021, but kept the data about her husband undercover.

After which she disclosed the real identity of her husband Bilal, which was widely appreciated by the social media fans of Hareem Shah.

Hareem and Bilal recently appeared on Bol Tv in an interview, Hareem’s husband disclosed that TikToker Sandal Khattak, aka Sandal Shamim who is also Hareem’s best friend, is “illegally living in Turkey, She is staying there for TRC, her visa has expired she is stuck in Turkey, she’s currently in hiding”.

During the interview, Bilal was asked about himself to which he replied that he is from a district mansera and was born in Karachi. He has a fuel pump and certain businesses outside the country.

Have a look here!

 

