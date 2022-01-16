Sang-e-Mah’s screening: A star studded affair

Nueplex, DHA, was hustling and bustling with media and entertainment fraternity for a private screening of Sang-e-Mah’s first episode. The drama serial has gained immense popularity and was perhaps the most anticipated drama of 2022 boasting a stellar cast, some that we had seen in Sang-e-Marmar including Nauman Ijaz, Omair Rana, Kubra Khan and Sania Saeed with addition of Atif Aslam, Samiya Mumtaz, Hania Aamir, Zaviyar Ijaz and Hasan Noman.

The presence of the director Saife Hasan and writer Mustafa Afridi uplifted the energy of the attendees. While most of the team of Sang-e-Mah was present at the venue, it is safe to say that all eyes were on Atif Aslam. Crediting his well-put together outfit to his wife, the star shared how he had been waiting for the right script to make his TV debut and got to learn a lot on the job. While Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Ijaz stressed on the struggles of nailing the accent, both were ecstatic to work with a seasoned cast.

With the lights dimmed out, began the first episode with Aslam’s soulful vocals in the OST. The story began with Omair Rana and his tale of love, giving just enough to keep the audience captivated, then came the fierce Sania Saeed, Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Ijaz – the two being romantically involved. And then came Atif Aslam, who made a grand entry with his poetic verse and his acting left the audience speechless, literally and figuratively. From dialogue delivery to expressions everything was spot on and his screen presence was an experience of its own; making Atif Aslam the actor! What followed was a series of brilliantly shot and well-written sequences featuring Samiya Mumtaz who killed it being the typical Pakhtun mother and Nauman Ijaz and Aslam’s strained relationship which built the narrative of what’s to come.

The drama touched upon a sensitive issue of ‘Ghag,’ and its repercussions for women. The motive to convey it through the serial was to ultimately discourage the custom. The evening came to a close with viewers commending the first mega episode of the drama which progressed more than most storylines usually do in the first episode and we’re excited to see how the story unfolds!