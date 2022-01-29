Sania Mirza gives an aesthetic vibe as she shares sun-kissed photo
Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis star, is known for sharing beautiful photos on Instagram in addition to her athletic abilities. Friday was no different, as the 35-year-old posted a sun-kissed photo to her official Instagram account, which went viral.
Sania Mirza can be seen in the photo wearing a turquoise polka dot top and holding a tennis racket.
The star athlete captioned the picture as: “She is different, she looks up even when the stars aren’t shining.”
Check out!
View this post on Instagram
She donned silver earrings and kept the rest of her jewelry basic. She wore her hair down and wore nude-pink lipstick to complete the look.
Sania Mirza, a professional wrestler, likes to keep her internet game on point by releasing engaging videos and photographs on a regular basis. Ins
Download BOL News App for latest news