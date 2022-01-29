Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 08:04 pm

Sania Mirza gives an aesthetic vibe as she shares sun-kissed photo

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 08:04 pm
Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza shared a sun-kissed picture!

Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis star, is known for sharing beautiful photos on Instagram in addition to her athletic abilities. Friday was no different, as the 35-year-old posted a sun-kissed photo to her official Instagram account, which went viral.

Sania Mirza can be seen in the photo wearing a turquoise polka dot top and holding a tennis racket.

The star athlete captioned the picture as: “She is different, she looks up even when the stars aren’t shining.”

Check out!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

She donned silver earrings and kept the rest of her jewelry basic. She wore her hair down and wore nude-pink lipstick to complete the look.

Sania Mirza, a professional wrestler, likes to keep her internet game on point by releasing engaging videos and photographs on a regular basis. Ins

Read More

40 mins ago
Joni Mitchell to follow Neil Young by removing her music from Spotify

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is following the footsteps of Neil Young by removing...
44 mins ago
The first episode of 'Bacha Log Game Show' hosted by Ahmed Ali Butt caused a stir

The first episode of "Bacha Log Game Show" aired on "Bol Entertainment"...
55 mins ago
Shawn Mendes postpones European tour 2023 due to Covid-19

Shawn Mendes, a Canadian pop sensation, said on social media that his...
1 hour ago
Watch the trailer of Ajay Devgn's debut 'Rudra' is out now!

Ajay Devgn, a Bollywood actor, is getting up to play a cop...
1 hour ago
Today Show's co-hosts respond to Family Guy calling them 'Nonsense People'; Watch Video

The co-hosts of the Today show’s third hour are all geared up to reply...
1 hour ago
Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain expresses disappointment over 'Javed Iqbal' ban

Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar have expressed their dissatisfaction with the Punjab...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Stealth Fighter Jet
3 mins ago
Watch: US Navy Stealth Fighter Jet crash into the South China Sea

The viral images and videos of crashed US Navy F-35 stealth fighter...
Kareena Kapoor
8 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali twins in black as they enjoy an evening

Kareena Kapoor is famous for her ability to strike the right balance...
Bride
9 mins ago
The Bride’s Brothers Make This Touching Gesture Upon Her Arrival. Netizens are moved by this video.

A moving video of a bride being showered with affection by her...
Ananya Panday
19 mins ago
Watch Ananya Panday gives a glimpse of her character from Gehraiyaan

Ananya Panday has every cause to smile ear-to-ear. She is, after all,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600