Sania Mirza shares stunning look on Instagram
Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis star, is known for sharing her stunning photos on social media.
Following her picture-and-video-sharing routine, the star athlete headed to her official Instagram profile to post yet another photo of herself on a vacaSania Mirzation. “Aye aye sailor,” she captioned the photo.
The 35-year-old was dressed in a striped off-the-shoulder outfit.
She teamed them with sunglasses and styled her hair in a wavy way as far as accessories go.
View this post on Instagram
The photo received over 80,000 likes just a few hours after it was posted. Not only that, but her fans lavished her with praises on the photo.
“Wow, such beautiful pictures,” a user commented.
“Beautiful Mrs Malik,” another user wrote.
“Lovely look,” a third follower chimed in along with a heart emoji.
Read More
‘Spider-Man’ striking the box office into 2022
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ has entered the year 2022 Hollywood box-office with...
Alizeh Shah’s killer dance moves sets the internet on fire
Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance...
Kanye West and Julia Fox are dating each other: report
American rapper Kanye West and American actress Julia Fox are enjoying a...
Esha Gupta in gorgeous gown with beau Manuel Campos Guallar: See pics
Esha Gupta knows exactly to turn eyes not only in real life...
Did you know that it cost $7.5 million to build the Titanic?
A Titanic replica is slated to be completed in 2022. The revival...