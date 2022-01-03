Sania Mirza shares stunning look on Instagram

Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis star, is known for sharing her stunning photos on social media.

Following her picture-and-video-sharing routine, the star athlete headed to her official Instagram profile to post yet another photo of herself on a vacaSania Mirzation. “Aye aye sailor,” she captioned the photo.

The 35-year-old was dressed in a striped off-the-shoulder outfit.

She teamed them with sunglasses and styled her hair in a wavy way as far as accessories go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The photo received over 80,000 likes just a few hours after it was posted. Not only that, but her fans lavished her with praises on the photo.

“Wow, such beautiful pictures,” a user commented.

“Beautiful Mrs Malik,” another user wrote.

“Lovely look,” a third follower chimed in along with a heart emoji.