Sanjay Dutt has 3 movies lined up for 2022

Bollywood megastar Sanjay Dutt has been out of headlines and from the big screen for quite some time now.

Sanju baba’s fans have been patiently waiting for new projects, but the wait is finally over as the versatile actor has amazing projects to be released this year.

Munnabhai hit the screen last with the movie Panipat, which was released in 2019. He played the character of Afghan invader Ahmed Shah Abdali.

Sanju-starrer movies which are to be released this year are Shamshera, KGF2 and Prithviraj will be released this year.

In a recent interview, Sanju stated, “I am very excited for these three films, but the Covid-19 pandemic is causing difficulties in the release. We are going to release these movies on the big screen.”

Dutt enthusiastically acknowledged the OTT platforms for permitting the release of three films Torbaaz, Sadak 2, and Bhuj: The Pride of India in the last two years.

He further added, “The big screen has its own inimitable charm and gives the audience a chance to enjoy the film to the fullest. However, there can be no denying that the industry is slowly undergoing a change.” The actor added, “I think both theatres and OTT are important, and now OTT platforms have their own niche, and a large section of the audience love to watch content on OTT platforms.”