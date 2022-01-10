Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 10:24 pm

Sara Ali Khan Drives a Tractor on The Sets of ‘Atrangi Re’

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Drives a Tractor on The Sets of ‘Atrangi Re’

Sara Ali Khan is now enjoying the success of her most recent release, Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re.’ The actress travelled to many locales in India for the film’s shot, including Uttar Pradesh, Madurai, and Delhi. Sara just released a couple of behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s set in Uttar Pradesh on her official Instagram account. Sara can be seen posing in a farm in one photo and on a tractor in another. Sara continued her rhyme streak in the caption: “Bakri charana, tractor chalana, was it simply picture ka bahana?” Or is Sara wishing it was another zamana?”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

On December 24, Atrangi Re was launched. Akshay Kumar and Dhanush play the key roles in the film. Rinku (Sara), Vishu (Dhanush), and Sajjad were the primary characters in the film (Akshay). While Rinku adored Sajjad, she was forced married to Vishu. Vishu, on the other hand, loved someone else and hence chooses to break up with Rinku once Sajjad, who is currently in Africa, returns to India. Destiny, on the other hand, has something else in store for them! The film received a lot of positive feedback from reviewers and audiences alike, and Dhanush’s performance was praised by all.

 

 

Read More

49 mins ago
Who is Dr. Hasnat Khan, the True Love of Princess Diana’s Life

Who is Dr. Hasnat Khan Hasnat Khan, a cardiac surgeon, was Princess...
1 hour ago
Throwback Video: Jacqueline Fernandez gets trolled for her alleged relationship with conman

Since her name surfaced in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case...
1 hour ago
Here is the list of Bollywood's worst dressed celebs of the week!

Monday has here, and it's time to take a look at the...
2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan, wishes to play Virat Kholi in a Biopic

Following the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and '83, cricket...
2 hours ago
Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan to make a comeback with superhero film

Today is the birthday of Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God of Bollywood....
2 hours ago
Syra Yousuf talks about refusing a Hollywood movie

Syra Yousuf is a model and actress from Pakistan. She is well-known for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kylie Jenner shows off her growing baby bump in style
3 mins ago
Kylie Jenner shows off her growing baby bump in style

Kylie Jenner is all set to welcome her second child with rapper Travis...
4 mins ago
Hareem Shah revealed her Valima reception date and venue: Watch Video!

Hareem Shah Pakistani social media personality who is quite active on TikTok. She...
Sushant Singh
13 mins ago
Sushant Singh’s Kedarnath wasn’t acknowledged until his death, Director

Abhishek Kapoor, a filmmaker, has paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh...
31 mins ago
Samantha Lockwood reacts to rumors about dating Salman Khan: “Nobody Says Anything About Me & Hrithik Roshan…”

Salman Khan is once again in news for dating Samantha Lockwood. She...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600