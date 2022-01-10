Sara Ali Khan Drives a Tractor on The Sets of ‘Atrangi Re’

Sara Ali Khan is now enjoying the success of her most recent release, Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re.’ The actress travelled to many locales in India for the film’s shot, including Uttar Pradesh, Madurai, and Delhi. Sara just released a couple of behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s set in Uttar Pradesh on her official Instagram account. Sara can be seen posing in a farm in one photo and on a tractor in another. Sara continued her rhyme streak in the caption: “Bakri charana, tractor chalana, was it simply picture ka bahana?” Or is Sara wishing it was another zamana?”

On December 24, Atrangi Re was launched. Akshay Kumar and Dhanush play the key roles in the film. Rinku (Sara), Vishu (Dhanush), and Sajjad were the primary characters in the film (Akshay). While Rinku adored Sajjad, she was forced married to Vishu. Vishu, on the other hand, loved someone else and hence chooses to break up with Rinku once Sajjad, who is currently in Africa, returns to India. Destiny, on the other hand, has something else in store for them! The film received a lot of positive feedback from reviewers and audiences alike, and Dhanush’s performance was praised by all.