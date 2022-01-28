Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 09:00 pm

Sara Ali Khan joins Ibrahim Ali Khan in the beautiful snow-capped valley

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 09:00 pm
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan enjoys Kashmir with her brother

Sara Ali Khan has traveled to Kashmir’s gorgeous and snow-capped valley to be with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actress recently revealed new photos from a delightful vacation to Kashmir she took with her brother Ibrahim and pals.

After completing a film, the Atrangi Re actress looked to be in the mood for some fun, as evidenced by her photos from the winter wonderland with her younger brother Ibrahim.

Sara posted many pictures of herself enjoying the snow-capped valleys of Kashmir on her Instagram account. Sara can be seen posing with her brother Ibrahim in one of the photos.

Sara is also seen building a snowman with her friends and it took fans back to their childhood days. Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, “Home is where the brother is.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Read More

38 mins ago
Salman Khan's new song Dance With Me, reminds viewer of Dhinchak Pooja

In an Instagram post, Salman Khan revealed his new single, Dance With...
2 hours ago
'Bacha Log Game Show' gets popular in kids before its launch

'Bacha Log Game Show' hosted by Ahmad Ali Butt, became popular in...
2 hours ago
Raveena Tondon denies competition with Kajol, Shilpa, 'no dirty politics'

Raveena Tandon was a well-known Bollywood actress in the 1990s. The star...
2 hours ago
Atif Aslam wins hearts after his PSL 7 photo with Aima Baig goes viral

Singing sensation Atif Aslam has the internet swooning not just with his...
2 hours ago
'Love, for me, is a lot about friendship' Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is now preparing for the release of her forthcoming flick...
2 hours ago
New bride Mouni Roy looks stunning in a green gown as she parties in Goa

Indian actress Mouni Roy, who after tying the knot as per South...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

7 mins ago
Industrial sector making progress due to govt’s successful policies, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that industrial sector has resumed progressing...
Mariam Ansari flaunts her tale saree in style
22 mins ago
Mariam Ansari flaunts her tale saree in style

Pakistani actress Mariam Ansari is enjoying her newlywed life with her husband,...
Air hostess
24 mins ago
Air hostess bride in wedding lehenga nails the pre-flight safety

On social media, a video of a desi bride has become popular....
Ajay Devgn
28 mins ago
Ajay Devgn, Raashii Khanna’s crime show’s trailer to be out tomorrow

Ajay Devgn, a Bollywood actor, is getting up to play a cop...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600