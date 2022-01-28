Sara Ali Khan joins Ibrahim Ali Khan in the beautiful snow-capped valley

Sara Ali Khan has traveled to Kashmir’s gorgeous and snow-capped valley to be with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actress recently revealed new photos from a delightful vacation to Kashmir she took with her brother Ibrahim and pals.

After completing a film, the Atrangi Re actress looked to be in the mood for some fun, as evidenced by her photos from the winter wonderland with her younger brother Ibrahim.

Sara posted many pictures of herself enjoying the snow-capped valleys of Kashmir on her Instagram account. Sara can be seen posing with her brother Ibrahim in one of the photos.

Sara is also seen building a snowman with her friends and it took fans back to their childhood days. Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, “Home is where the brother is.”