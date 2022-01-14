Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 06:30 pm

Sara Loren shares a glimpse of her dance performance

Sara Loren shares a glimpse of her dance performance Photo: Instagram

Sara Loren is a Pakistani media personality, model, and actress. She is known for her leading role in several successful television serials. She has also worked across the border with big names as Mahesh Bhatt.

She captioned the video as, “@ippaawardsdigital @humtvpakistanofficial
@wahab.shah
#21janury
#2022
#comingsoon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Loren (@saralorenofficial)


The actress shared a teaser on her Instagram account of her dance performance in the IPPA Awards ceremony held in Istanbul. She looks completely exquisite in a beautiful white pishwas donned with traditional jewelry.

The video went viral within seconds on shared on social media. Fans started showing love and appreciation for her on Instagram posts.

 

