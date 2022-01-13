Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 04:18 pm

Sarah Khan shares adorable clicks with her little bundle of joy

Sarah Khan daughter

Actress Sarah Khan and her little Alyana are treating fans with their loved-up clicks and leave fans swooning over them.

Turning to her Instagram after the event, the Raqs-e-Bismil star shared her few clicks with her bundle of joy, displaying a bright smile.

“Mama Ki Jaan,” she captioned the post followed by a heart emoji.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Earlier, the Sabaat starlet opened about her marriage and detailed the good sides of her husband.

Sarah relayed that it was a match made in traditional Pakistani households like any other. “We hadn’t met much before; and on the backstage of Bridal Couture Week in Lahore, where I was with my sisters, he proposed me. I told him straight away that I am not interested, we ignored it,” recalled the actress.

“Then he spoke to my father,” she added, adding: “After that whatever happened was my father’s decision, because who can choose for us better than our parents can?” she remarked.

Also Read: Sarah Khan marks her 29th birthday in a romantic way with Falak

Furthermore, the blushing Sarah just couldn’t stop loving her husband as she said, “I am very happy with Falak and he’s very nice.”

“We shared our wedding with those who love us, and we want to share all our good moments with them,” she said.

“We share what we want to and tend to always highlight the negative side of men, but I want people to see that there are men like Falak too who love their wives this much,” Sarah Khan added.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and have since become one of the most adored couples in the country. They also share a two-month-old daughter Alyana.

