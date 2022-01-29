Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 10:14 pm

Sarah Palin rumored in relation with NY Rangers great Ron Duguay

According to Spies, the 57-year-old former vice presidential candidate has been playing tonsil hockey with 64-year-old Rangers legend Ron Duguay.

Palin recently made news for going out to dinner in the city after testing positive for COVID-19, sources claim that her dining companion in the incriminating photographs was none other than sticks star Duguay and that the two have been in an alleged relationship since late last year.

Todd Palin is a high school sweetheart, divorced the former Alaska governor in August 2019 after 31 years of marriage. Bristol, a former “Dancing With the Stars” participant, is one of their five children.

Meanwhile, her current beau was previously married to Kim Alexis, a model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. In 2016, they divorced.

Duguay also had a brief relationship with Farrah Fawcett in the early 1980s, and has claimed that the “Charlie’s Angels” star was responsible for his Rangers transfer.

“Herb Brooks, the coach, he had this talk with me about ‘staying out of Page Six, being in the sports page,’ and sure enough I was in Page Six once again,” he has said, “It had something to do with me being seen with Farrah … Two months after that, I got traded.”

 

