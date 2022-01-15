Sarwat Gillani and Meher Bano spills the beans on Web series at an interview with Ahsan Khan

Sarwat Gillani, who appears to have found a new home on OTT, is poised to embark on another vengeful adventure with Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam (QHKN). The actor has a lot to say about the medium that has let her delve into her acting talent by embracing a variety of roles.

Similarly, Meher Bano, another very young diva on a mission to write her own screenplay in the world of acting. She isn’t ready to play stereotypical, everyday characters anytime soon, even if it means getting big roles on a popular platform. Both musicians will be featured in QHKN, a Zee Prime original film created by British-Indian filmmaker Meenu Gaur. In a recent interview with Ahsan khan, the duo had a lot to say about web shows.

Read more: Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam: Sanam Saeed, Samiya Mumtaz, Sarwat Gilani, Ahsan Khan & Osman Khalid Butt ready to kill

“I think the web is a medium where you don’t have a lot of time to do a lot of drama. And I’m delighted you [Ahsan] picked up the pace extremely quickly,” Gillani said of the host. As he will also appear as a villain in the future episode. “I just think there are a lot of performers that don’t get the critical recognition they deserve because of the roles they’re given.” They also sparkle on OTT.

When asked if online streaming services will ever be able to reach the same level of popularity as television, the actress expressed optimism. “They will because everyone, including those who work on our television, wants to see new things. When we created Churails, we also anticipated that people would be insulted and confused. However, the answer we received convinced us that the public is prepared and eager to watch. And these programs are likewise produced by Pakistanis, regardless of the foreign medium they are broadcast on.”

Read more: Sarwat Gilani slams toxic relatives for schooling how many kids a couple should have

They further remarked that our artists’ originality, acting, writing, and camera work “passes worldwide standards,” and that the locales, aesthetics, and other elements “look beautiful.”

Watch the full interview here: