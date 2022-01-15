Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 03:20 pm

Sarwat Gillani and Meher Bano spills the beans on Web series at an interview with Ahsan Khan

Sarwat Gillani, who appears to have found a new home on OTT, is poised to embark on another vengeful adventure with Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam (QHKN). The actor has a lot to say about the medium that has let her delve into her acting talent by embracing a variety of roles.

Similarly, Meher Bano, another very young diva on a mission to write her own screenplay in the world of acting. She isn’t ready to play stereotypical, everyday characters anytime soon, even if it means getting big roles on a popular platform. Both musicians will be featured in QHKN, a Zee Prime original film created by British-Indian filmmaker Meenu Gaur. In a recent interview with Ahsan khan, the duo had a lot to say about web shows.

Read more: Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam: Sanam Saeed, Samiya Mumtaz, Sarwat Gilani, Ahsan Khan & Osman Khalid Butt ready to kill

“I think the web is a medium where you don’t have a lot of time to do a lot of drama. And I’m delighted you [Ahsan] picked up the pace extremely quickly,” Gillani said of the host. As he will also appear as a villain in the future episode. “I just think there are a lot of performers that don’t get the critical recognition they deserve because of the roles they’re given.” They also sparkle on OTT.

When asked if online streaming services will ever be able to reach the same level of popularity as television, the actress expressed optimism. “They will because everyone, including those who work on our television, wants to see new things. When we created Churails, we also anticipated that people would be insulted and confused. However, the answer we received convinced us that the public is prepared and eager to watch. And these programs are likewise produced by Pakistanis, regardless of the foreign medium they are broadcast on.”

Read more: Sarwat Gilani slams toxic relatives for schooling how many kids a couple should have

They further remarked that our artists’ originality, acting, writing, and camera work “passes worldwide standards,” and that the locales, aesthetics, and other elements “look beautiful.”

Watch the full interview here: 

 

Read More

18 hours ago
Nimra Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar pair up for a bridal photoshoot

Pakistani actors Nimra Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar, two skilled and versatile names...
20 hours ago
In pictures: Maya Ali splashes colour with a bright smile

Maya Ali, the queen of the showbiz industry, is a diva of comfy...
22 hours ago
Lee Tae have been transferred to public service division due to his deteriorating health

Lee Tae-min's mental health deteriorated during his mandatory military service in South...
22 hours ago
Kanye West teased fans on Instagram

Kanye West teased his next single featuring The Game and DJ Premier...
22 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra Admits on loosing her cool on an Australian Journalist

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being enraged by a comment made by Australian...
23 hours ago
Zendaya pens down her tribute to Ronnie Spector in an emotional Instagram Post

Zendaya, a well-known American actress, paid an emotional homage to the late...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

world's oldest tortoise
14 mins ago
Watch: At the age of 190 years, Jonathan became the world’s oldest tortoise

Guinness World Records has declared Jonathan, the world's oldest living land animal,...
dollar
15 mins ago
Pakistan receives record remittances of $15.8bn in last six months: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Saturday...
35 mins ago
Tu Jhoom, the first release of Coke studio season 14 is a massive hit

Coke Studio's magic is that it paints its walls in colors that...
Saeed Ghani
47 mins ago
Masses being punished for mismanagement of PTI government, says Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Reiterating that Pakistanis were being punished for the mismanagement of the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600