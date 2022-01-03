Scott Borgerson divorces Ghislaine Maxwell over phone

Ghislaine Maxwell’s husband broke their marriage ahead of her sex trafficking trial, according to reports.

Scott Borgerson, 46, is commonly believed to have married Maxwell in secret in 2016. He even remained with her after her incarceration in 2020. However, it is claimed that he told Maxwell over the phone in December that he had started seeing someone else.

‘While she was in solitary confinement in jail, they had a dramatic phone call.’ Then, the situation escalated.’ ‘Scott informed her that he had moved on and was dating someone else,’ she said.

Maxwell, 60, has been in prison for 18 months after being denied bail multiple times. If convicted, she may face up to 65 years in prison. Her alleged marriage was only made public last year when she mentioned him at a bail hearing.

As he and many of Maxwell’s other acquaintances have openly distanced themselves from the convicted sex trafficker. Thus, Borgerson did not attend Maxwell’s trial. He has apparently already begun a new relationship. Her family though has stood by her after her conviction. Maxwell’s brother Kevin alleging that she was the victim of a “horrible injustice.”

‘There’s no question that there are numerous victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes,’ he said to a NewsChannel. ‘But they’re not crimes that were done by my sister,’ he concluded.

Maxwell’s siblings have stated that she will appeal the verdict. However, no date for the sentence has been set yet.