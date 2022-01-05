Selena Gomez on about turning 30 this year: “I love growing up”

Selena Gomez’s 30th birthday isn’t for another six months, but she’s excited about it already. Gomez, whose birthday is July 22, spoke out in a joint interview with her Hotel Transylvania: Transformania co-star Andy Samberg for this week’s edition of PEOPLE on how “happy” she is to start a new decade.

According to PEOPLE, Gomez said, “I enjoy growing older.” “I was terrified of it when I was younger, and I imagined my life would be very different by now. But now I’m thinking, ‘Wow, this isn’t at all what I was expecting, and I couldn’t be happier.’ It’s amazing that I’ve stopped caring about what other people have to say.” Apart from her birthday, Gomez has a lot to look forward to this year, including the January 14 release of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on Amazon, the fourth and final instalment in the animated series.

Gomez called her exit from the franchise as “bittersweet” after a decade as Count Dracula’s vampire daughter Mavis. “I’m a little depressed,” she admitted. “However, we’ve had a fantastic time. I was 20 when we made the first picture, and I’m about to turn 30, so it’s been quite a ride. For the better, a lot has changed for me.”

Meanwhile, Gomez’s capacity to declare herself a Grammy-nominated vocalist is one of these developments. Her album Revelación is nominated for best latin pop album at the 2022 awards presentation, which airs on January 31. According to PEOPLE, Gomez said that the nomination has made her “more nervous” about her new music, but that it has been a “nice fire under my a**.” She is presently working on her next studio album.