Selena Gomez reveals her secrets of stunning beauty

In a recent interview, the Feel Me crooner said, “I love boxing. I have been boxing a lot at Rumble while I’m in New York. It’s liberating and so much fun, I do not pluck them – I don’t get them waxed, they are not touched! I just do little things here and there to fix them. My tip is not to go in with the tweezers!.”

“I definitely wear a red lipstick when I go to dinner – it makes me feel very classy and old school. And, you know, if I’m not dating anyone – which I’m not – then [it’s good because] I don’t have to kiss anyone either,” she added.

The 29-year-old went on to say, “I would just say take a few hours on your own, but then try your hardest to invite a friend over and maybe make something together. I always know that I need a few hours to power through and get [emotions] out, but then I have to quickly turn that around and try to see someone and watch a movie or something.”

The star has suffered from mental health problems and is a good attendant for those who feel low.

