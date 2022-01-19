Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 11:49 am

Selena Gomez reveals her secrets of stunning beauty

Selena Gomez beauty secrets

Famed pop singer opens up about her gorgeous beauty secrets that every fan is curious to know about.

In a recent interview, the Feel Me crooner said, “I love boxing. I have been boxing a lot at Rumble while I’m in New York. It’s liberating and so much fun, I do not pluck them – I don’t get them waxed, they are not touched! I just do little things here and there to fix them. My tip is not to go in with the tweezers!.”

“I definitely wear a red lipstick when I go to dinner – it makes me feel very classy and old school. And, you know, if I’m not dating anyone – which I’m not – then [it’s good because] I don’t have to kiss anyone either,” she added.

The 29-year-old went on to say, “I would just say take a few hours on your own, but then try your hardest to invite a friend over and maybe make something together. I always know that I need a few hours to power through and get [emotions] out, but then I have to quickly turn that around and try to see someone and watch a movie or something.”

The star has suffered from mental health problems and is a good attendant for those who feel low.

Also Read: Selena Gomez was all heart for her team for raising 1.2 million dollars

Read More

10 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan relives her beach moments in Maldives; WATCH VIDEO

All we need is a great trip with our dearest friends to...
10 hours ago
Jacqueline Fernandez, Anushka Sharma, to Dhanush: 5 big newsmakers of 2022

The entertainment industry is constantly abuzz with important news. These news never...
11 hours ago
From Sajal Aly to Aima Baig Sizzling Dance Video That Sets the Internet on Fire

Popular yet talented showbiz star Sajal Aly sets the internet on fire...
11 hours ago
Throwback: Kate Middleton helped Prince William reunite to unite with Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has become cold over the years,...
11 hours ago
BOL Entertainment to bring a new game show for kids

BOL Entertainment brings a brand new game show for kids of Pakistan...
11 hours ago
All you need to know about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's co-parenting

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s terms are apparently worsening in the stir...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

new zealand
8 mins ago
New Zealand reports 24 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the...
booster shot
16 mins ago
Over 4,000 Libyans receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

TRIPOLI- The Libyan National Center for Disease Control on Tuesday announced that...
new zealand
21 mins ago
New Zealand tour of Australia postponed over Covid rules

Australia's upcoming summer schedule of limited-overs series will only feature Sri Lanka...
covid booster
27 mins ago
Australian states bring forward COVID booster vaccines to cope with surging cases

SYDNEY- Australia's states of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, as the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600