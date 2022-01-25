Selena Gomez shows off her elegance in a green robe-like coat

With her current style, Singer Selena Gomez surprised fans as she gave them some outfit inspiration.

The 29-year-old singer appeared to be a real model as she showed off her grace in a green robe-like coat for a chic winter look.

Selena Gomes wore her bob haircut in delicate ringlets that highlighted her tresses’ progressive ombre tint that ranged from deep chocolate to light brown. She also accessorized her appearance with a pair of huge gold hoops.

The Lose You To Love Me crooner is currently in New York City to shoot for Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building with her co-stars.