Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 05:39 pm

Senator Faisal Javed Khan worked hard to give the artist the right to demand royalties

Senator Faisal Javed Khan is hard at work in the winding, maze-like corridors leading to the Senate Committee Offices in Islamabad. He worked hard to get the Pakistani artists and creatives a much-needed sigh of relief. He got the Copyright Act, 1962 amended. The law now empowers artists with the right to demand royalties.

The resolution was unanimously approved by the Senate. He was unfazed even before it did. In fact, he believed it will pass with a unanimous vote. The resolution won the Senate’s agenda for January 17th.

Senator Khan, who worked in advertising and marketing before entering politics, understood the need of passing this resolution and amending the Act.

The senator was adamant in having the resolution passed, despite the mass of material on the matter that has grown up on his table. Including a copy of the Copyrights Ordinance, 1962.

The resolution will aid in the reform of the Copyright Act. Which he describes as “redundant and outmoded.” The Copyright Act contains important sections on licensing and royalties.

The Copyright Act did not include words and definitions for digital and new media when it was initially enacted.  Royalties can be guaranteed in any contract written under the Copyright Act once it has been adopted as a law.

He got the resolution passed and the industry will benefit from it.

