Series ‘And Just Like That’ do not want to associate with Chris Noth

Chris Noth has been facing quite a lot of backlash. After a series of sexual assault charges were made on him from various accusers. Now, Chris Noth’s sequences in And Just Like That were cut off.

The series’ last episode, which was set to air on February 3, would not feature Noth’s character.

Mr. Big, played by the 67-year-old actor, was killed off in the series after suffering from heart failure in the first episode. This episode was aired on December 9 before the accusations.

His character was set to appear in a flashback scene in the next finale episode, but that scene has since been cut.

Meanwhile, the star has rejected the allegations made on him by four women.

“The charges against me made by people I met years, even decades ago are totally false,” he said in a statement. These events may have happened 30 years ago or just yesterday – no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.”

“The interactions were mutually agreeable. It’s tough not to be suspicious of the timing of these reports. I’m not sure why they’re coming out now. But one thing is certain: I did not abuse these women,” he added.