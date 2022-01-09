Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
09th Jan, 2022. 04:26 pm

Shaan Shahid shares why he refused a Bollywood film offer opposite Aamir Khan

Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid disclosed why he refused a Bollywood film offer opposite superstar Aamir Khan.

In a recent interview with host Nauman Ejaz, he explained how he thought the role offered to him was not suitable and rejected it for his set of beliefs and values.

“I keep receiving offers and I keep refusing them. And after saying no to some from Bollywood, things I’ve had to face in Pakistan were unreal,” Shaan shared.

“I was offered a character that anyone in India could’ve done, it wasn’t something Bollywood needed me for,” he said speaking of Aamir Khan’s Ghajini.

The Khuda Kay Liye starlet added, “I only asked them one question, ‘Why do you guys want a Pakistani for this?’ They said ‘No one will be able to tell you’re Pakistani.’ I told them ‘Of course, they will.’ And it was the character of a villain, someone who sells body parts of children and whatnot. So, for three to four days, I kept trying to explain my case to Aamir and then I resorted to a Punjabi example; I told him ‘If you’re India’s pehelwan (heavyweight), I am Pakistan’s pehelwan (heavyweight), men paisay leke kushti nahi harunga (I won’t lose a fight for money)’.”

“I just refused because anyone could have done that role. It wasn’t the kind of a character that a Pakistani should be called to India for,” the actor added more.

When Nauman asked if Shaan’s concern was solely this, the actor replied: “Yes, they have brilliant actors, academies that are churning out 300 to 400 actors every day. I also told Aamir that if you guys really want an actor from Pakistan, then we have many who meet your role requirements to the T, even someone like Nayyer Ejaz.”

