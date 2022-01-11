Shah Rukh Khan Mannat bungalow threatened by extremists in India

The recent wave of extremism against Muslims in India is not getting out of hand. Not just the common man but even the big stars like Shah Rukh Khan is safe in the country.

Recently a man threatened to burn Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai house, Mannat.

However, Madhya Pradesh police in Jabalpur took timely notice and arrested the man behind such extremist claims. Jitesh Thakur is accused of calling the Maharashtra police control center on January 6 and frightening to burn many spots in Mumbai, including Mannat in Bandra.

According to the reports, an unidentified caller threatened to blow up numerous sites in Mumbai, comprising Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kurla railway station, and a gurdwara in neighboring Navi Mumbai, with nuclear weapons, according to Mumbai police. The accused has been charged under sections 182, 505, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

CSP Alok Sharma, said in a statement, “We received a call from the Maharashtra police saying that a call claiming to carry terrorist attacks was made from Jabalpur. They sought our help in arresting the man. We have picked him up and have booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.”

Sharma also said, “He does not have any motive. He often gets drunk and then makes these calls. We found out that his married life has not been going smooth because of which he has been disturbed lately,”

In the meantime, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film called Pathan is under production at the moment. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, it is one of the most awaited films of 2022.