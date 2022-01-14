Shahid Kapoor is the second love of Mira Rajput

It’s all due to Shahid Kapoor that there’s a lot of love in the air. The actor, who is known for his charm and sleek appearance, gave Instagram a taste of good old gooey romanticism.

And of course, his affection was focused at his wife Mira Rajput, who looked blissfully unaware of the wonderful video she was unintentionally participating in.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are seen seated many feet apart in a video released on social media. Shahid Kapoor grins and kisses her silhouette as she is focused on her phone, saying that he is ok being her second love because her phone is her first love.

He captioned the video as, “Her first love is what she is staring at. But I’m ok being her second love also.” He further joked, “What to do…Love is like that only.”

Hw added the song Maiyya Mainu by Sachet Tandon in the background. Soon Mira Rajput replied saying, “Naaah you’re my first love,” with two heart emojis.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been married since 2015. They have two children together, Misha and Zain.