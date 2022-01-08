Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
08th Jan, 2022. 07:30 pm

Shahid Kapoor is waiting to move into his luxurious home

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor Photo: File

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput along with their two kids Zain and Misha are waiting to move into their expensive and luxurious home, the couple presently resides in a sea-facing flat in Juhu.

Shahid made a huge investment a few years ago in a massive property in Mumbai’s Worli location.

The celeb couple shared a glimpse of their luxurious home with a gorgeous view of Bandra-Worli sea-link from their home.

It is said to be a duplex flat on the 42nd and 43rd floor of a high-rise building that Shahid Kapoor reportedly purchased for Rs 56 crore.

The Kabir Singh actor has updated his fans that he move into his new home with his family.

The versatile actor said, “We needed more space for our kids (Misha and Zain). We really liked the house we saw. It had a great vibe. It’s a bigger space than what we have right now. The kids are growing up and they will need this kind of space. Right now, everything in my house is my kids’ space. Mira and I need our space, too. With passing time, making more room for the family is extremely important. Family adrak ki tarah hoti hai, failti rehti hai. It grows and that feels wonderful. And as it grows, you have to be able to accommodate it with all its increasing needs.”

 

