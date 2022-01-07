Shahveer Jafry, wife Ayesha exude couple-goals at a recent event

Vlogger Shahveer Jafry and his wife Ayesha Beig have delighted fans with his latest appearance as an official couple at a Mehendi event.

The newlyweds turned heads at YouTuber Momina Sundas’s Mehendi and left the fanbase awestruck with their enchanting appearance as they together make a beautiful couple.

Shahveer was also seen striking pose with his mother. Both Ayesha and Shahveer’s mother were seen all-smiling as they posed for the camera.

Take A Look:

Earlier, the couple made headlines as they filmed a special vlog where they went down the memory lane and recalled how they met.

Revealing some interesting things about the events leading to their marriage, Shahveer and Ayesha wittingly explained how they fell in love quickly and had a long-distance relationship.

Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig got married in a lavish wedding last year which was attended by several members of the YouTube community including influencers Sham Idrees and Zaid Ali.

For their big day, the YouTuber donned a sequined black sherwani, accessorising with an embellished shawl, which matched with the bride’s traditional ensemble.

On the other hand, the couple’s engagement in December last year was also attended by the YouTube community including actress Zoya Nasir.