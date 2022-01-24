Shaista Lodhi’s dance video with husband goes viral, watch

Shaista Lodhi, a popular morning show host, actress, and doctor, has slowly but steadily gained prominence to fame in the showbiz industry, and she is now winning hearts with her amazing dance routines.

The dance video of the Pardes actress has made the rounds on social media in which she was seen grooving at Qawali night with her husband, Adnan Lodhi, and showed off her killer dance moves. Lodhi’s stunning dance moves have set the dance floor ablaze, and her large fan base adores her.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒜𝓇𝒻𝒶🦋 (@arfa_tweets)

The 44-year-old, who was dressed to the nines in a breathtaking crimson attire, hosted a Qawali night and danced her heart out with her husband during this enthralling occasion.