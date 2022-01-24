Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 07:37 pm

Shaista Lodhi’s dance video with husband goes viral, watch

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 07:37 pm
Shaista Lodhi, a popular morning show host, actress, and doctor, has slowly but steadily gained prominence to fame in the showbiz industry, and she is now winning hearts with her amazing dance routines.

The dance video of the Pardes actress has made the rounds on social media in which she was seen grooving at Qawali night with her husband, Adnan Lodhi, and showed off her killer dance moves. Lodhi’s stunning dance moves have set the dance floor ablaze, and her large fan base adores her.

The 44-year-old, who was dressed to the nines in a breathtaking crimson attire, hosted a Qawali night and danced her heart out with her husband during this enthralling occasion.

19 mins ago
Iconic Aishwarya Rai in her teenage days!

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has done it all, from winning Miss World in 1994...
23 mins ago
Kanye West & Julia Fox opt for denim look for Kenzo show at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West has made to headlines yet again when looked dapper to...
27 mins ago
Watch BTS members dances to Samantha’s Oo Antava in an edit

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can be seen grooving to Indian...
32 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sharing quality time with their munchkin

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra had shared the joyous news on Instagram on...
32 mins ago
Netizens compare Parizaad to ‘Danish' from Meray Paas Tum Ho

The most-watched drama of Pakistan, 'Parizaad', has become the talk of the...
42 mins ago
Fans slams broadcasters for revealing face of Anushka Sharma's daughter

Fans of Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli, are furious with...

