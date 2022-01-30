Bringing you a taste of authentic Chinese cuisine from Shanghai with a unique take of its own.

KARACHI: It seems like Karachi cannot get enough of the diversity and rich flavours that Chinese cuisine has to offer with so many new joints opening from time to time.

Among these is Shanghai Social, the new kid on the block with a modern Chinese kitchen that takes you on an exciting trip to Shanghai’s culinary heaven. It promises to be better than your go-to Chinese restaurant and truth be told, it has managed to stick true to its promise so far!

Naturally, every new restaurant is met with a mixture of praise and criticism, and so has Shanghai Social. However, even with its fair share of critique, one can’t deny the fact that it has brought its A-game and something unique to the table! From a pleasant ambiance, great aesthetics and picturesque views to top-notch service and exquisite meals featuring age-old recipes, the restaurant ticks all the right boxes.

Like many Chinese food enthusiasts, I had the opportunity to visit Shanghai Social for a lovely dinner and it’s safe to say that I had a wonderful experience. Explore some of its best, must-have items on the menu that will definitely have you craving for more!

Shanghai Noodle Soup

When it comes to soups, most of us often opt for the usual – Hot & Sour, Chicken Corn Soup, Thai Soup, and the like.

At Shanghai Social, you might want to come out of your comfort zone and give the Shanghai Noodle Soup a shot. It’s a creamy noodle soup comprising of lemongrass, chicken, blue ginger, and a topping of peanuts. Needless to say, it’s super delicious with that subtle hit of lemongrass followed by a balanced kick of creaminess.

Lemon Coriander Soup

If you are someone who always adds extra coriander and lemon to your food, this soup is meant for you.

Every bite of the Lemon Coriander soup fills the mouth with a tangy, lemony hit that is just right and not overpowering at all. The coriander adds a mild yet sharp flavor along with that characteristic herb freshness that makes it so well-balanced. It’s an exotic medley of minced chicken, lemon, coriander, green beans, carrot, and egg, perfect for the chilly nights.

Crispy Battered Chicken

Chicken is such a versatile ingredient that tastes so good in all ways and forms, but nothing beats crispy chicken. This Crispy Battered Chicken at Shanghai Social is such a unique item on its menu that features deep fried battered chicken served in a potato nest with a side of a hot, delicious blend of dried red chillies and pepper. The chicken is topped with a generous garnish of vegetables including green onions and dried red chillies. Soft, tender bites of chicken in a crunchy coating that you dip in a spicy, tangy sauce – oh so good!

General Taos Chicken

Wok fried chicken swimming in a dark, soy-infused chilli gravy, General Taos Chicken is every bit as good as you would expect a chicken main to be.

You will get a kick of spice in each mouthful, but it’s so amazingly well-blended, and when paired with fried rice, the taste is simply incredible.

Some might find it underwhelming compared to the other wonderful items on the menu, but it sure does standout from the lot.

Crispy Mala Beef

Beef, in all its glory, doesn’t get any better than this!

Crispy Mala Beef offers you just about everything you would want in a beef main. It’s spicy, it’s sweet, it’s crispy and best of all, it comes tossed in schezwan chilli oil and peppers. If you are a beef lover, you must try this dish at Shanghai Social because it is nothing but delicious!

Biang Biang Noodles

All pasta and noodle lovers, this is completely your territory because if perfection could be shown in a picture, it would look something like this!

Biang Biang Noodles are every noodle-lover’s dream come true and I say that without any exaggeration. Thick hand-cut noodles featuring flavourful minced meat, together which are tossed in a deeply aromatic, flavoursome, and spicy schezwan chilli oil. It’s nothing like your usual, go-to noodle dishes and is just something out of this world!

As a diehard noodle lover, I vow to eat this bowl of culinary heaven for as long as I live.

Lychee Martini

For someone like me who has never been a fan of fancy drinks and beverages because nothing beats Coca-Cola (right?), this Lychee Martini drink blew my tastebuds away!

It’s such a beautiful, delectable, and refreshing concoction of lychee, pineapple, and lime that is blended to perfection. It’s thick and creamy yet so light that you could certainly have two of it in one go!

Chocolate Nemesis Cake

The best way to end a superb gastronomical affair is nothing better than a sweet treat, and when the said sweet treat is this Chocolate Nemesis Cake, pray to lord that your tastebuds survive because it is THAT GOOD!

This cake is one to beat because it is perfection on a plate. Rich, decadent, luxurious chocolate cake paired with creamy, velvety vanilla bean ice cream topped with chopped candied nuts – you will want to cry tears of happiness when you eat this cake.

These are just a handful of must-have items on the elaborate and diverse menu that Shanghai Social has to offer – there’s so much more on it that deserves a taste or two. So, try it for yourself and take your tastebuds on a ride!