Sharmila Farooqi to Take Legal Action Against Nadia Khan For Derogatory Remarks on Her Mother

Nadia Khan’s treatment of Sharmila Farooqi’s mother has sparked outrage on social media. Previously, prominent broadcaster Nadia Khan posted a video titled Out style on her YouTube account. The video also featured Anisa Farooqi, Sharmila Farooqi’s mother, with Nadia Khan. That ill-mannered host was attempting to satirise her by complimenting her make-up look.

Soon after, the video went viral, and a slew of memes arose in response. Sharmila Farooqi has now spoken out about this heinous crime. She is deeply insulted by Nadia Khan’s move and has labelled her a “Shameless Woman.” Sharmila didn’t stop there; she also stated that she will take legal action against her. Her snarky remarks have gotten her into a lot of trouble.

People who previously chastised her for her foolishness are now supporting Sharmila’s position. People believe that Nadia Khan is not someone who would humiliate or offend anyone. Despite knowing that Anisa Farooqi has some mental challenges, she went forward with this prank, and she is being chastised for it. This is precisely what she deserves. Nadia Khan has always failed terribly as a performer, and she tried again this time. If you haven’t already seen the video, click the link below.

We’re going to show you the remarks of social media users who agree with Sharmila Farooqi and want to drag her to court. Nadia Khan has literally pushed the boundaries of what it means to be an entertainer. She has literally gotten herself engaged in a major problem. Let’s have a look at what the general population has to say about this.