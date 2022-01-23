Shawn Mendes Falls on a Hike While Posing for a Shirtless Photo: ‘That’s all I get.’

Shawn Mendes recently shared a humorous scene with fans on social media of him tumbling down the trail.

On Friday, January 21, the In My Blood singer took to Instagram with a few of pictures, including a photo and a video, as he visited Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles.

The photo of the 23-year-old musician posing shirtless against the city skyline has admirers drooling.

Netizens, on the other hand, couldn’t stop laughing as they swiped left to witness the hilarious behind-the-scenes.

The short video shows Mendes flexing his muscles for the camera, and then the Treat You Better hitmaker slips down the trail.

Mendes joked about his mishap, saying, “I guess that’s what I get.”

Fans flooded the comment sections with intriguing replies after discovering the star’s hilarious yet open moment. “King of falling after thirst trapping,” one wrote. Shawn Mendes isn’t Shawn Mendes unless he’s falling.”