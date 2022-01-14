Shawn Mendes new song ‘It’ll Be Okay’ touches the fans heart

Following his break-up with girlfriend Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes released a new music video for his break-up song It’ll Be Okay. The song is loved by many for the music video that touched fans’ hearts.

The singer can be seen strolling around the streets in the video, which was released on Thursday. As he gets carried away in the sombre ambiance of the song’s emotional lyrics.

“I start to envision a future where we don’t clash, it’s making me sick,” the 23-year-old singer sings. Giving reference to his previous love connection with Fifth Harmony’s former member.

Meanwhile, Mendes has previously stated that he writes songs in order to communicate his own thoughts.

“I think that when I compose music, the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have some type of my own truth exposed to me,” the songwriter said in a video on social media.

“And I usually use music as a platform to get to a point inside of myself while I’m writing songs.” “I’m just so proud of that song. And I’m so thankful that you guys are connecting with it.”

The couple split up in November after deciding to stay as ‘best friends.’