Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 07:09 pm

Shawn Mendes postpones European tour 2023 due to Covid-19

Shawn Mendes, a Canadian pop sensation, said on social media that his future European and UK tour dates have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Treat You Better singer, who has been preparing for his pandemic-delayed global Wonder Tour, announced on Friday that he had to postpone the dates until 2023 due to the Coronavirus.

“I’m so sorry I won’t be able to see you guys sooner,” he tweeted. “We, unfortunately, were forced to move the UK/EU tour dates to 2023 due to the pandemic.”

Because of the continuous threat of COVID-19, the 23-year-old musician said he had no choice but to postpone his European portion of the tour.

“With all of the logistical, travel and venue restrictions still uncertain in Europe due to the pandemic, we were forced to make the tough decision of moving the tour leg to the end of the tour when we are confident we are able to travel and can put on the best possible show we want to, safely and at full capacity,” Shawn explained.

He also hinted, “I am working on a ton of new music for you all! I’m excited for you to hear.” The singer’s North American dates have not been affected and the “tour will start in June.”

