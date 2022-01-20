Shawn Mendes Teases New Music, Ex Camila Cabello Comments ‘Y’all Dig This?’

Shawn Mendes is teasing new music, leading fans to believe that a new album is on the way.

In a 12-second Instagram video posted Tuesday, the 23-year-old singer can be seen riding in a car, listening to and nodding to a new bouncy tune while on a FaceTime chat. Another picture shows Mendes working on the music while playing the guitar in the studio.

Mendes didn’t reveal anything about the new music, but he did question in the caption, “y’all dig this?”

Fans hurried to the comments area, where they expressed their appreciation and enthusiasm for the new song. Camila Cabello, Mendes’ ex, also left a sweet comment, writing, “Ur crazy wildcat.”

The preview follows Mendes’ release of the music video for his poignant track “It’ll Be Okay,” which came over two months after his divorce from Cabello, 24.

Jay Martin directed the music video, which follows Mendes as he travels around the snowy streets of his hometown of Toronto, Canada. As he walks around, Mendes fervently sings along to the song, grappling with the grief of the past.

The “Treat You Better” singer released the sad song in December, detailing the end of a difficult relationship in the lyrics.

“If you tell me you’re leaving,” he sings, “I’ll make it simple / It’ll be okay / If we can’t stop the bleeding.” “We don’t have to repair it / We don’t have to stay / I’ll love you regardless.”

A few weeks later, Mendes sent a message to his Instagram followers, thanking them for connecting with the song.

“I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media right now, just because of my relationship with it, but I have a lot of people giving me videos and informing me what’s going on,” he began the nearly two-minute video posted to his page.

“I believe that the ultimate purpose of my music is for me to sit there and have some type of revelation of my own truth shown to me. When I’m composing songs, I’m usually utilising music as a platform to get to a place within myself that I wouldn’t be able to get to by simply talking to others or thinking about it “At the time, Mendes discussed his songwriting approach.

“I see a lot of TikToks of people crying and becoming emotional and whatnot, and I hope that’s because there’s some truth in the song [‘It’ll Be Okay,’] and there lays honestly in it,” he added.

Mendes and Cabello confirmed their split on their separate Instagram Stories in November, saying that they will “continue to be best friends” despite the end of their romantic engagement.