Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 07:39 pm

Sheheryar Munawar got a nose job?

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 07:39 pm
Sheheryar Munawar got a nose job?

Sheheryar Munawar got a nose job?

A heart robbed Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar who marked his name in the list of Pakistan’s most good-looking faces. The man is certainly a charmer. The handsome yet charming actor is currently starring in the drama serial Sinf-e-Ahan and his fans are wondering if his appearance has changed. Although he looks strikingly handsome, fans do feel he underwent cosmetic surgery to get that perfect sharp nose.

His appearance is noticeably different in Sinf-e-Ahan. He plays a very strong character as Major Osama, clad in an army uniform, has all the ladies swooning. As fans examined his appearance more closely, they noted that his nose is sharper, more defined, and extremely different from previous photographs.

Netizens discovered that his nose is now better and more flawless after comparing his old and new pictures.

Read More

46 mins ago
Photos: Deepika Padukone pairs her Koma blazer with wet hair

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa appear in Gehraiyaan, which will be...
48 mins ago
Nirmala Maghani issues Rs.100m legal notice to Xulfi in Tu Jhoom controversy

In Tu Jhoom controversy, Nirmala Maghani's legal team served Xulfi with Rs....
1 hour ago
Esra Bilgic is 'deeply saddened' at the death of 'Ertugrul' Actor Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey

Esra Bilgiç, a renowned Turkish actress, says she is'saddened' by the death...
1 hour ago
Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU, 'Marginal improvement' in condition

Lata Mangeshkar's fans have been praying for her recovery for several weeks....
1 hour ago
Public reacts to Quetta Gladiators official anthem, ft. Shahid Afridi and Ushna Shah

PSL 7: The Quetta Gladiators have released their official anthem “Shaan-e-Pakistan” for the upcoming...
1 hour ago
Watch Deepika Padukone gives a sweet kiss to Ananya Panday

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa appear in Gehraiyaan,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Imran Amin
26 seconds ago
SC recognised status of Ravi Urban Development Authority, says CEO Imran Amin

LAHORE: Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Amin...
Shanaya Kapoor
12 mins ago
Shanaya Kapoor looks stunning in her messy hair

Shanaya Kapoor has yet to make her Bollywood debut, but the star...
13 mins ago
Frida Sofía, daughter of Alejandra Guzmán, is arrested in Miami

Alejandra Guzmán's daughter, Frida Sofa, has been detained by Miami police officers...
PCB and Fox Sports
14 mins ago
PSL 7: PCB and Fox Sports have partnered to broadcast PSL 2022 in Australia

PSL 7: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has partnered with Fox Sports...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement