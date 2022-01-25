Sheheryar Munawar got a nose job?

A heart robbed Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar who marked his name in the list of Pakistan’s most good-looking faces. The man is certainly a charmer. The handsome yet charming actor is currently starring in the drama serial Sinf-e-Ahan and his fans are wondering if his appearance has changed. Although he looks strikingly handsome, fans do feel he underwent cosmetic surgery to get that perfect sharp nose.

His appearance is noticeably different in Sinf-e-Ahan. He plays a very strong character as Major Osama, clad in an army uniform, has all the ladies swooning. As fans examined his appearance more closely, they noted that his nose is sharper, more defined, and extremely different from previous photographs.

Netizens discovered that his nose is now better and more flawless after comparing his old and new pictures.