Shehnaaz Gill drops pictures in a glamorous mini dress; take a look!

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to immense recognition after his memorable journey in Bigg Boss 13, has once again won the hearts of her fans with the latest photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram, the Shona Shona star dropped her recent stunning clicks in a black mini dress with an illusion panel on the neck and feather detailing on one shoulder.

The fresh face of the entertainment industry looked edgy wearing subtle makeup, pink lips and contoured cheeks. Shehnaaz further wore a statement black and diamond ring and a pair of black earrings to go with her dress.

After she posted the photos, fans have flooded the comments section with heart reacts. One of the users wrote, “Shehnaaz Gill in blacks hits different. Another wrote, “after so longgggg….I was earlier waiting for your photoshoot (sic).”

To note, the actress took a break from work and social media after she had to battle with a tough time last year following the shocking demise of her rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla.

Heartbreaking videos and pictures of Shehnaaz had surfaced on social media from the late actor’s funeral which left Gill’s fans devastated.

On the work front, both Sidharth and Shehnaaz worked together in several music videos like Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

Also, she was last seen in a Punjabi film Honsla Rakh starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.