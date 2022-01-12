Shehnaaz Gill Shares Gorgeous Photos From New PhotoShoot With Dabboo Ratnani

Shehnaaz Gill’s admirers are overjoyed when she shared a snapshot from her latest photoshoot on social media. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant is seen posing in a glitzy black gown by Gavin Miguel. Shehnaaz is dressed in an asymmetrical black mini-dress with a neck illusion panel and feather details on one shoulder.

With a severe top-knot, pink lips, and light makeup, the Honsla Rakh actress looked edgy in the unconventional appearance. Shehnaaz completed her ensemble with a striking black and diamond ring and a set of black earrings. This photoshoot, like others Shehnaaz has done recently, was also directed by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Here’s where you can find her post:

Shehnaaz’s followers are overjoyed to see her getting dressed up and back to work. After the death of her close friend and Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla, last year, the actor had to go through a difficult period. Shehnaaz’s heartbreaking videos and photos from Sidharth’s funeral appeared on social media, prompting the actor to take a hiatus to cope with the loss.

Shehnaaz was last seen with Sonam Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh during the promotion of her Punjabi flick Honsla Rakh. She did, however, keep her presence to a minimum. Later, as a tribute to Sidharth, she published a music video, and SidNaaz admirers flooded her with affection on social media. As she returns to work, she is once again receiving a lot of love and support from her admirers on social media.