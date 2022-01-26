Shehzad Roy amuses fans by faking levitate techniques
Singer and activist Shehzad Roy has made our week a better one as he shared a hilarious video on his Instagram to treat his fans.
The Saali singer keeps on amusing his fans and this time he came up with a video tutorial about how to keep our selves meditated.
Read more: Shehzad Roy pays tribute to frontline workers of Coronavirus in his new song: Maula Vey
Shehzad could be seen faking some levitate techniques in the video that left the fans amused.
View this post on Instagram
The post garnered instant love from the fans.
Roy has been well known for his upbeat songs and the social work he does for the street children.
Read more: Shehzad Roy’s new video song ‘Maula Vey’ is out
His ‘Zindagi Trust’ is a non profitable organization that works for the underprivileged children in Pakistan.
Download BOL News App for latest news