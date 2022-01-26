Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 02:08 pm

Shehzad Roy amuses fans by faking levitate techniques

Singer and activist Shehzad Roy has made our week a better one as he shared a hilarious video on his Instagram to treat his fans.

The Saali singer keeps on amusing his fans and this time he came up with a video tutorial about how to keep our selves meditated.

Shehzad could be seen faking some levitate techniques in the video that left the fans amused.

 

The post garnered instant love from the fans.

Roy has been well known for his upbeat songs and the social work he does for the street children.

His ‘Zindagi Trust’ is a non profitable organization that works for the underprivileged children in Pakistan.

