Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 03:19 pm

Shehzad Roy’s new video song ‘Maula Vey’ is out

Syra Yousuf starrer Maula Vey is out. Image: Instagram

Wonderful news for the music enthusiasts in Pakistan, as singer and social worker Shehzad Roy released his new video song “Maula Vey”.

Syra Yousuf starrer song is nothing political or humorous but something that speaks more of love and loss.

 

Read more: Shehzad Roy engages in a fun banter with a fan about anti-ageing products

The song hints towards the life of two healthcare providers who lost their lives while serving humanity in the pandemic.

Roy took to his Instagram and wrote, “Here is my new music video Maula Vey- a love story set in present times.

The song that was released a few hours ago has garnered plenty of views on YouTube.

Shehzad Roy

The Mukhra singer began his singing career in 1995 and since then he has given many hits to the industry.

Read more: Shehzad Roy corrects Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s tweet over a popular video of Pakistani children

Famous for his Teri Sorat, Kangana, Saali, and many more, Roy is a social worker too who is very vocal about the rights of children in Pakistan.

