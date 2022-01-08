Shehzad Roy’s new video song ‘Maula Vey’ is out

Wonderful news for the music enthusiasts in Pakistan, as singer and social worker Shehzad Roy released his new video song “Maula Vey”.

Syra Yousuf starrer song is nothing political or humorous but something that speaks more of love and loss.

The song hints towards the life of two healthcare providers who lost their lives while serving humanity in the pandemic.

Roy took to his Instagram and wrote, “Here is my new music video Maula Vey- a love story set in present times.

The song that was released a few hours ago has garnered plenty of views on YouTube.

The Mukhra singer began his singing career in 1995 and since then he has given many hits to the industry.

Famous for his Teri Sorat, Kangana, Saali, and many more, Roy is a social worker too who is very vocal about the rights of children in Pakistan.