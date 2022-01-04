Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar to Tie The Knot Know Date, Venue And Everything

Since Shibani Dandekar got Farhan Khan’s name tattooed on her neck, fans have been interested about their wedding preparations. There is, however, some good news! According to a reliable source who spoke to BollywoodLife about Shibani and Farhan’s wedding, they are planning a spectacular wedding for this year. “In March 2022, Farhan and Shibani were planning a grandiose wedding in Mumbai. However, they will keep it low-key given that COVID cases are on the rise again, and several Bollywood celebrities have been found to be COVID positive. As a result, the pair has decided to marry in front of their friends and family. Farhan and Shibani are living together and don’t want to put off their wedding.

Shibani and Farhan had also reserved a five-star hotel for the wedding, according to the source. “The couple have chosen a 5-star hotel as their wedding site and have practically finalised everything,” the insider said, “from wedding dress designers to outfit colours.” Shibani and Farhan, like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have picked Sabyasachi for their big day and will keep it simple with pastel colours.” For almost three years, Farhan and Shibani have been together. Shibani has Farhan’s name tattooed on her beck. They frequently share lovey-dovey photographs and videos on social media, which make their followers and loved ones smile.