Shilpa Shetty cleared of obscenity charges over 2007 Richard Gere kiss
Shilpa Shetty, an Indian actress, has been legally cleared of obscenity charges related to a public kiss she had from Hollywood star Richard Gere at an Aids awareness event 15 years ago.
At the time, the incident sparked a local uproar, with extreme groups burning effigies of both celebrities to protest what they saw as a disrespect to Indian ideals.
Soon afterward a judge issued arrest warrants, with both accused of various counts of obscenity and indecency.
Gere’s allegations were immediately dropped, allowing him to return to India for a meeting with the Dalai Lama, who is one of the world’s most well-known Buddhists.
However, the case against Shetty languished in India’s slow court system for more than a decade before being eventually dismissed last week in Mumbai.
The claims against the actress were “groundless,” according to a court decision made public on Tuesday, and she had been subjected to an unwanted amorous advance by the Hollywood A-lister.
“It seems that… Shilpa Shetty is the victim of the alleged act of accused No 1 [Richard Gere],” the order said.
While both were onstage at the time, Gere spontaneously kissed Shetty on the hand before tightly hugging her and planting repeated kisses on her cheek.
