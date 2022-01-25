Shilpa Shetty cleared of obscenity charges over 2007 Richard Gere kiss

Shilpa Shetty, an Indian actress, has been legally cleared of obscenity charges related to a public kiss she had from Hollywood star Richard Gere at an Aids awareness event 15 years ago.

At the time, the incident sparked a local uproar, with extreme groups burning effigies of both celebrities to protest what they saw as a disrespect to Indian ideals.

Soon afterward a judge issued arrest warrants, with both accused of various counts of obscenity and indecency.

Gere’s allegations were immediately dropped, allowing him to return to India for a meeting with the Dalai Lama, who is one of the world’s most well-known Buddhists.

However, the case against Shetty languished in India’s slow court system for more than a decade before being eventually dismissed last week in Mumbai.

The claims against the actress were “groundless,” according to a court decision made public on Tuesday, and she had been subjected to an unwanted amorous advance by the Hollywood A-lister.

“It seems that… Shilpa Shetty is the victim of the alleged act of accused No 1 [Richard Gere],” the order said.

While both were onstage at the time, Gere spontaneously kissed Shetty on the hand before tightly hugging her and planting repeated kisses on her cheek.