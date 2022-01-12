Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 11:34 pm

Shweta Tiwari flaunts her abs in a beige lehenga

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari flaunts her abs in a beige lehenga

Shweta Tiwari is a well-known actress in India’s television industry. The popular actress astonished everyone a year ago when she underwent a dramatic physical metamorphosis. The actress has frequently taken the internet by storm with her seductive photos since her metamorphosis.

She recently drew attention once more when she posted a series of enthralling images on her official Instagram account. Shweta is dressed in a lehenga choli outfit in the photos. The complex motifs on the beige and bronze lehenga were detailed, and the choli had a slim waistline. She completed her ensemble with a pair of striking earrings and a bouncy curls haircut. Apart from that, Shweta can also be seen displaying her chiselled abs while striking various positions for the camera.

“Confidence looks lovely on you!!!” Shweta captioned the photos she shared on Instagram. Palak Tiwari, Shweta’s daughter, never fails to compliment her whenever she publishes a photo. Palak has left numerous comments on recent photos, including “Show them queen,” “Legend behaviour,” “Style icon,” and “Beauty queen.”

