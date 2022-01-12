Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 06:38 pm

Siddharth’s apologize to Saina Nehwal for the provocative tweet

Siddharth’s apologize to Saina Nehwal for the provocative tweet Photo Courtesy: Indian Express

Actor Siddharth is being accused of being sexist and making remarks against that target women. Recently Siddharth was caught in an unwanted drama created by him, by tweeting a sexist remark on badminton player Saina Nehwal. However, the actor took to social media to apologize for his behavior and tweet.

In an open letter, he acknowledged Saina as his champion and stated that he was trying to make a joke with his original comment, but it ‘didn’t land correctly.

Saina replied to Siddharth’s confession by saying that the matter is ‘about women’ and speculated why the actor altered his position.

“He only said it and he is now apologizing. I was surprised to see myself trending on Twitter that day. I haven’t spoken to him but I am happy that he apologized,” she said on the sidelines of the ongoing India Open, according to news agency PTI.

She further added, “See, it is about women, he shouldn’t target a woman like that but it’s okay, I am not bothered about it, I am happy in my space and god bless him”.

Siddharth wrote in his open letter, “Dear Saina, I want to apologize to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours, a few days ago. I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that. As for the joke… If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn’t a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn’t land.”

He continued, “I, however must insist my word play and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it. I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman. I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my Champion. Honestly, Siddharth.”

The controvery started when Siddharth had commented on Saina’s disapproval of PM Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab recently.

Saina, who is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, spoke about the incident with PTI. She said, “Yeah, I’m not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter and you remain noticed with such words and comments.”

