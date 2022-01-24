Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 02:10 pm

Singer Aditya Narayan & wife expecting first baby

Aditya Narayan and wife expecting first baby

Aditya Narayan, an actor and singer, and his wife Shweta Agarwal are expecting their first child. Aditya took to his social media to share snaps from the maternity shoot.

In his post, he also mentioned that the entire house is beaming with happiness and are looking forward to welcome a new member. In the picture, Shweta was seen flaunting her grown baby bump.

“Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon,” Aditya captioned the post.

“Shweta and I are looking forward to this new phase in our life. It feels surreal. I have always been fond of children and wanted to become a father someday. Now, Shweta might be in for more work because I am not less than a child, and we recently even adopted a naughty golden retriever. Our house will be booming with high-octane energy soon,” he was quoted saying in a recent conversation.

While the famed crooner can’t wait to become a father, he mentioned that he wants a baby girl. “I would love to have a daughter because fathers are closest to their daughters. My father and mother are both excited that they will become grandparents soon, but my father (singer Udit Narayan) is a little shy like me when it comes to expressing himself.”

Soon after the couple announced the good news, fellow singers and other Bollywood stars showered love in the comments section.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta met each other on the sets of the 2010 horror film, Shaapit. The two dated for a long time before tying the knot.

Read More

3 hours ago
Anushka and Virat pen a statement after daughter Vamika's face got revealed

Celebrity couple Anushka and Virat Kohli have issued a joint statement after...
4 hours ago
Minal Khan confesses she married Ahsan Mohsin because 'he is a wealthy guy'

Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who became the talk...
5 hours ago
VIRAL: Anushka & Virat's daughter Vamika's face revealed; fans show displeasure

After almost a year of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter's birth,...
11 hours ago
Throwback: Hareem Shah & Alizeh Shah recent video in Car, goes viral

TikTok star and social media sensation Hareem Shah, who often receives backlash from...
14 hours ago
Amar Khan, Meera and Ahsan Khan’s Killer Dance Moves Sets the Internet on fire

The International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) were hosted in Turkey, and some...
14 hours ago
Coke Studio 14 – Atif Aslam & Momina Mustehsan’s ‘Sajan Das Na’ out now!

Coke Studio 14, the most awaited music show of the year, is...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ayesha Omar Pride of Pakistan
9 mins ago
Ayesha Omar bags Pride of Pakistan award for her incredible work

Pakistan's acclaimed actress Ayesha Omar took home the prestigious Pride of Pakistan...
bismah
26 mins ago
Bismah Maroof to lead Pakisyrtan Women’s team at ICC World Cup

Bismah Maroof will lead the Pakistan women's team in the ICC Women's...
oic
29 mins ago
OIC senior officials meet in Jeddah

JEDDAH: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) senior officials meeting preparatory for...
cambodia
45 mins ago
Cambodia reports zero deaths from COVID-19 for 20 days

PHNOM PENH - Cambodia had seen zero deaths from the COVID-19 for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement