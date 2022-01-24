Singer Aditya Narayan & wife expecting first baby

Aditya Narayan, an actor and singer, and his wife Shweta Agarwal are expecting their first child. Aditya took to his social media to share snaps from the maternity shoot.

In his post, he also mentioned that the entire house is beaming with happiness and are looking forward to welcome a new member. In the picture, Shweta was seen flaunting her grown baby bump.

“Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon,” Aditya captioned the post.

“Shweta and I are looking forward to this new phase in our life. It feels surreal. I have always been fond of children and wanted to become a father someday. Now, Shweta might be in for more work because I am not less than a child, and we recently even adopted a naughty golden retriever. Our house will be booming with high-octane energy soon,” he was quoted saying in a recent conversation.

While the famed crooner can’t wait to become a father, he mentioned that he wants a baby girl. “I would love to have a daughter because fathers are closest to their daughters. My father and mother are both excited that they will become grandparents soon, but my father (singer Udit Narayan) is a little shy like me when it comes to expressing himself.”

Soon after the couple announced the good news, fellow singers and other Bollywood stars showered love in the comments section.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta met each other on the sets of the 2010 horror film, Shaapit. The two dated for a long time before tying the knot.