Sonam Kapoor Kisses Anand Ahuja’s as She Shares a Glimpse of Their Romantic New Year Celebration

At their Notting Hill home in London, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, ended the year 2021 with a beautiful kiss and welcomed the new year. On Instagram, Sonam uploaded a collection of photographs from her New Year’s Eve celebrations. The two look to be kissing for the camera. She also stated that she wished to spend every new year with Anand.

“Happy new year to the love of my life,” the actor captioned one of the photos. He is not only #everydayphenomenal, but he is also fantastic every year, and the guy I want to spend each new year with. In the year 2022, I wish you everyone good health, happiness, and fulfilment. @rowben @anandahuja #newyear (sic),

On her Instagram account, Sonam shared gorgeous photos of her home decorated for the New Year 2022. Anand and Sonam were photographed enjoying in a passionate moment as they waved farewell to 2021 and welcomed 2022. The pair married in Mumbai in May 2018 and both dressed in black for the occasion.