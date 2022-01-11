Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Jan, 2022. 07:52 pm

Sources suggest Dua Lipa’s concert film will bring her ‘fortune’

Dua Lipa is rumored to be bringing a cameraman along on her upcoming Future Nostalgia tour in order to create a concert film.

According to The Sun, the Levitating singer has chosen to make a film out of living video and “everything that goes down” on the tour.

“Her team has been approached by various companies who are really eager to get a concert film or documentary with the singer,: the outlet reported.

Quoting its source, the publication revealed, “Dua is particular about what she does and won’t agree to anything she is not happy with. But she has signed off on having a cameraman on the road with her to capture everything that goes down.”

The insider added, “But if she does decide to turn the footage into a film, she could make a fortune because every streaming service would be eager to have her on board.”

The much-anticipated tour will begin on February 9 in Miami.

