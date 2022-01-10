Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 06:22 pm

Spider-Man is eighth highest-grossing film of all time, check out the list

Spider-Man

Spider-Man is eighth highest-grossing film of all time

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still breaking box office records over a month after its premiere. After becoming the first picture in the pandemic period to gross over a billion dollars.

The film has now surpassed the eighth most successful film of all time in terms of box office receipts. Given that it is still on the air in a number of countries around the world, it may move even higher on the list.

Read more. Spider-Man No Way Home: fans screams and cheers in theaters 

Despite the fact that theatres throughout the world are gradually closing owing to rising Omicron cases, Tom Holland’s film No Way Home continues to make money.

It has currently grossed $668 million in North America, surpassing blockbusters such as Titanic and Jurassic World. According to trade analysts, it may wind up exceeding the $700 million thresholds there.

With $1.53 billion in worldwide box office receipts, it has surpassed The Avengers as the highest-grossing film of all time. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame is the only two superhero flicks that have come out before it. As a result, it is now the highest-grossing solo superhero film of all time.

Check out the top ten list here!

1. Avatar- $2.847 billion

2. Avengers: Endgame- $2.797 billion

3. Titanic- $2.187 billion

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens- $2.068 billion

5. Avengers: Infinity War- $2.048 billion

6. Jurassic World- $1.671 billion

7. The Lion King- $1.656 billion

8. Spider-Man: No Way Home- $1.536 billion

9. The Avengers- $1.518 billion

10. Furious 7- $1.516 billion

