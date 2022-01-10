Spider-Man: No Way Home reached the 8th highest-grossing film ever reach landmark of $1.5 billion

After almost a month of its release, Spider-Man: No Way Home is still breaking box office records.

The movie has become the first film to cross over a billion dollars in the pandemic era, the super-hit film is now the eighth-highest growing film of all time.

The movie is running in theatres around the world, it is speculated that it may rise even higher on the list, regardless of the act that maximum theatres are closing due to Omicron’s rise.

Presently, the movie has earned $668 million in the North American market, more than films like Titanic and Jurassic World.

Internationally, its total earnings of $1.53 billion have beaten The Avengers in the list of highest-earning films of Hollywood.

The top ten highest-growing films of all time are dominated by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the entry of No Way Home, MCU now has four entries in the top 10- the others being Avengers: Endgame (at number 2), Avengers: Infinity War (at number 5) and The Avengers (at number 9). The list is led by James Cameron’s Avatar, which has earned almost $3 billion at the box office. Another of James’ blockbusters–Titanic–sits at number 3.