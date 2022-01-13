Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
13th Jan, 2022. 11:29 pm

Squid Game bags four Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations

Squid Game bags four Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations

Squid Game, a Korean drama, has received four nominations for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. It is the first non-English TV series to be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.
Squid Game, along with The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Succession, and Yellowstone, has been nominated for Exceptional Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon of Squid Game have both been nominated for Exceptional performance by a male actor in a drama series and Outstanding performance by a female actress in a drama series.

Lee Jung Jae will be up against Brian Cox (Succession), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Jeremy Strong (Succession) and Billy Crudup (The Morning Show). Jung Ho Yeon will be up against Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) and Sarah Snook (Succession).

Park Hae-soo, took to Instagram and shared the news of the nominations. He wrote, “It is always an honor to be able to work on a great project with a talented director, actors, and staff. My sincere thanks to the members of SAG-AFTRA and all the viewers from around the world that love and support Squid Game.”

