19th Jan, 2022. 04:19 pm

Stars that joined the NFT Auction market with their Originals

It can be difficult to trace the originality of artworks. With new media art growing prominence in the digital mediums. You can browse, download, and copy such artworks to your own hard drives thanks to the internet’s accessibility. But it wouldn’t be possible without non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Read more: India jumps on NFT craze with Bollywood star Bachchan’s auction

NFTs sell for millions at auctions, regardless of how perplexing, controversial, or useless these digital assets are. Here’s a list of celebrities that have entered the auction market with their cherished originals. Ranging from singers to actors to even directors.

Quentin Tarantino

 

 

Tarantino intends to sell off individual chapters of the handwritten screenplay for the film Pulp Fiction as NFTs in January 2022. The top bidders will also receive a special audio commentary from the famous director. In 1994, the script won an Academy Award.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg, a rapper and musician from the United States, already has a million-dollar NFT collection. He released his first NFT, which he co-created with artist Coldie, online at the end of November 2021. The result is a musically animated collage of Snoop Dogg pictures. In references to his debut album Doggystyle.

Alyzeh Gabol

 

Alyzeh Gabol, a Pakistani model and actor, published a photo of Bored Bunny, a “ticket into the metaverse and NFT space” in January 2022, on Instagram. The Rangreza starlet is a member of the Bored Bunny cult. She uploaded a photo of the newest addition to the collection. According to their official NFT account, the one-of-a-kind collection was supposedly sold out in just 17 minutes.

Read more: First SMS auctions for 107,000 euros as NFT

Mila Kunis’ production house

Thousands of Stoner Cats from the animated show of the same name were sold in July 2021. Orchard Farm Productions, Mila Kunis’ production business, is behind the series. The cat photos were so popular that the Ethereum network was briefly immobilized. The proceeds from the digital image sales will be used to fund further episodes of the show.

Eminem

Eminem, a 15-time Grammy winner, released his first three NFTs in April 2021, including animated graphics and Eminem-produced beats that harken back to songs from his first two albums. In addition, the top bidders received a pair of sneakers or a tangible print of the artwork autographed by the artist himself.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is known as the ‘Crypto Queen,’ because she’s “obsessed with NFTs and the limitless possibilities of this technology.” Planet Paris, her own NFT collection, is an animated airbrushed dream (or nightmare, depending on who you ask) in pink with a lot of glitters. She portrays a filthy rich Barbie and the legendary crypto queen.

Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600