Suhana Khan reacts to BFF Ananya Panday’s new pics in swimsuit

On Tuesday, actor Ananya Panday shared a series of photos of herself on Instagram. Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, responded to Ananya’s message.

“Wow,” Suhana said in response to the photos. In the comments section, actor Bhumi Pednekar used fire emojis.

Ananya Panday is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, a fashion designer. Bhavana described how Ananya, Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana grew up together on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2020.

Suhana is the’makeup expert’ of their team, according to Ananya, who revealed this in an interview with Vogue earlier this year. “She has the most flawless winged liner!” Ananya remarked. She continued, “”Of everyone, I’m probably the worst at it.”

Ananya spoke about Suhana in another interview with Mid-Day, calling her a “great” actress. “Suhana and I went to the same school,” she explained. We used to be in all of the school plays, with her as the major character and me as the background character. This is fantastic since I think she’s a fantastic actor. Suhana is simply too gifted… She is a fantastic vocalist and dancer. Suhana is in line for a lot of huge things.”

She’s also working on Shakun Batra’s film Gehraaiyan. In addition to Ananya, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. On February 11, 2022, the film will be available on Amazon Prime as an OTT release. Aside from that, she has a film called Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the works, in which she will star with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.