06th Jan, 2022. 06:56 pm

Suhana Khan sets internet on fire with her latest photos: View here

Suhana Khan Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is a social butterfly and internet sensation.

The Starkid is yet to mark her entry into Bollywood but she has already gained millions of fans. She is pretty active on her social media handles and often shares some spectacular photos.

She recently lit her Instagram game on fire after she shared some dazzling pictures that left us gasping for breath.

Suhana Khan captioned the picture with, “wait lemme pose for u.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

In the pictures, Suhana is seen pulling off a hot pose outfitted in a stunning animal print dress. Nails are done to perfection and the sunkissed look in the pictures gave undefined beauty to the pictures.

Shanaya Kapoor, Seema Khan, Ananya Panday, Bhavana Pandey, and many others dropped in comments.

Suhana Khan is currently studying in New York. She has been updating her social media to keep her fans updated about her lifestyle and happenings.

 

